Buy, Sell Or Hold Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) At $3.78?

In recent trading session, Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.78 trading at $0.72 or 23.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $100.11M. That most recent trading price of MYO’s stock is at a discount of -47.62% from its 52-week high price of $5.58 and is indicating a premium of 90.21% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 600.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 23.37%, in the last five days MYO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $3.78 price level, adding 6.2% to its value on the day. Myomo Inc’s shares saw a change of -24.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.99% in past 5-day. Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) showed a performance of 13.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.55 million shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.

Myomo Inc (MYO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Myomo Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 410.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 84.21% while that of industry is 20.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 79.30% in the current quarter and calculating 36.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.79 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.52 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $4.04 million and $3.45 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.50% while estimating it to be 31.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.58% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.06% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.47%.

MYO Dividends

Myomo Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.54% institutions for Myomo Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at MYO for having 2.0 million shares of worth $1.04 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, Llc, which was holding about 1.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.58 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 28393.0 shares of worth $15687.0 or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8164.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4510.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.