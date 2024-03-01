Buy, Sell Or Hold Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) At $1.57?

In recent trading session, Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) saw 5.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.57 trading at $0.27 or 20.78% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $312.69M. That most recent trading price of MTC’s stock is at a discount of -209.55% from its 52-week high price of $4.86 and is indicating a premium of 77.07% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 332.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 20.78%, in the last five days MTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.57 price level, adding 7.65% to its value on the day. Mmtec Inc’s shares saw a change of 57.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 48.12% in past 5-day. Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) showed a performance of -4.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.28 million shares which calculate 3.51 days to cover the short interests.