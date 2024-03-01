Buy, Sell Or Hold Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) At $2.09?

In recent trading session, Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.09 trading at -$0.03 or -1.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $639.07M. That most recent trading price of MTTR’s stock is at a discount of -80.86% from its 52-week high price of $3.78 and is indicating a premium of 11.96% from its 52-week low price of $1.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.38%, in the last five days MTTR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $2.09 price level, adding 6.28% to its value on the day. Matterport Inc’s shares saw a change of -22.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.84% in past 5-day. Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) showed a performance of -7.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.01 million shares which calculate 4.57 days to cover the short interests.
Matterport Inc (MTTR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Matterport Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.09% while that of industry is 16.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.10% in the current quarter and calculating 57.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.60% from the last financial year’s standing.
5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40.08 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.78 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.
MTTR Dividends
Matterport Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.