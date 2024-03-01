Buy, Sell Or Hold Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) At $2.09?

In recent trading session, Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.09 trading at -$0.03 or -1.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $639.07M. That most recent trading price of MTTR’s stock is at a discount of -80.86% from its 52-week high price of $3.78 and is indicating a premium of 11.96% from its 52-week low price of $1.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.38%, in the last five days MTTR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $2.09 price level, adding 6.28% to its value on the day. Matterport Inc’s shares saw a change of -22.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.84% in past 5-day. Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) showed a performance of -7.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.01 million shares which calculate 4.57 days to cover the short interests.