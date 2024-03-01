Buy, Sell Or Hold Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) At $17.94?

In last trading session, Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) saw 2.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.94 trading at $0.75 or 4.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.11B. That closing price of MGNX’s stock is at a discount of -5.07% from its 52-week high price of $18.85 and is indicating a premium of 76.09% from its 52-week low price of $4.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 985.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.36%, in the last five days MGNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $17.94 price level, adding 3.55% to its value on the day. Macrogenics Inc’s shares saw a change of 86.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.85% in past 5-day. Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) showed a performance of 28.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.38 million shares which calculate 4.58 days to cover the short interests.

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Macrogenics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 260.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 116.41% while that of industry is 19.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -171.40% in the current quarter and calculating 23.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -47.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31.88 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.34 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $73.1 million and $24.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -56.40% while estimating it to be -41.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.27% during past 5 years.

MGNX Dividends

Macrogenics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 13 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.63% institutions for Macrogenics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG is the top institutional holder at MGNX for having 9.61 million shares of worth $51.41 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.08 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.88 million shares of worth $10.03 million or 3.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.81 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.66 million in the company or a holder of 2.92% of company’s stock.