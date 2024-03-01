Buy, Sell Or Hold Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) At $0.50?

In recent trading session, Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.50 trading at -$0.02 or -4.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $41.32M. That most recent trading price of KSCP’s stock is at a discount of -348.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.24 and is indicating a premium of 28.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.22%, in the last five days KSCP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $0.50 price level, adding 9.02% to its value on the day. Knightscope Inc’s shares saw a change of -16.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.56% in past 5-day. Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) showed a performance of -13.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.64 million shares which calculate 6.23 days to cover the short interests.
Knightscope Inc (KSCP) estimates and forecasts
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.9 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
KSCP Dividends
Knightscope Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 20 and April 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 2.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.31% institutions for Knightscope Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at KSCP for having 1.5 million shares of worth $0.79 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.01 million shares of worth $0.54 million or 1.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.25 million in the company or a holder of 0.71% of company’s stock.