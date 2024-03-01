Buy, Sell Or Hold Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) At $0.50?

In recent trading session, Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.50 trading at -$0.02 or -4.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $41.32M. That most recent trading price of KSCP’s stock is at a discount of -348.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.24 and is indicating a premium of 28.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.22%, in the last five days KSCP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $0.50 price level, adding 9.02% to its value on the day. Knightscope Inc’s shares saw a change of -16.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.56% in past 5-day. Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) showed a performance of -13.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.64 million shares which calculate 6.23 days to cover the short interests.