Buy, Sell Or Hold Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) At $6.47?

In recent trading session, Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw 1.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.47 trading at -$0.01 or -0.23% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.19B. That most recent trading price of JBLU’s stock is at a discount of -46.06% from its 52-week high price of $9.45 and is indicating a premium of 47.14% from its 52-week low price of $3.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.23%, in the last five days JBLU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $6.47 price level, adding 1.97% to its value on the day. Jetblue Airways Corp’s shares saw a change of 16.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.86% in past 5-day. Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) showed a performance of 21.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.23 million shares which calculate 1.74 days to cover the short interests.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Jetblue Airways Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -60.00% while that of industry is -0.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -55.90% in the current quarter and calculating -97.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.17 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.5 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $2.33 billion and $2.61 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -6.60% while estimating it to be -4.30% for the next quarter.

JBLU Dividends

Jetblue Airways Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 23 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.56% institutions for Jetblue Airways Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at JBLU for having 38.34 million shares of worth $339.69 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 33.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $297.75 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 22.5 million shares of worth $103.5 million or 6.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $90.13 million in the company or a holder of 3.05% of company’s stock.