Buy, Sell Or Hold Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) At $12.89?

In recent trading session, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw 4.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.89 trading at -$0.15 or -1.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.67B. That most recent trading price of HBAN’s stock is at a discount of -19.16% from its 52-week high price of $15.36 and is indicating a premium of 29.17% from its 52-week low price of $9.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.15%, in the last five days HBAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $12.89 price level, adding 1.9% to its value on the day. Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.23% in past 5-day. Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) showed a performance of 1.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.81 million shares which calculate 1.84 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Huntington Bancshares, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.03% while that of industry is -6.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -30.80% in the current quarter and calculating -14.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.77 billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.83 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.93 billion and $1.84 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -8.30% while estimating it to be -0.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.68% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.87% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.15%.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 18 and April 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.53% institutions for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at HBAN for having 170.86 million shares of worth $1.84 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 133.03 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.43 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 44.93 million shares of worth $484.36 million or 3.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $370.28 million in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.