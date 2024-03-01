Buy, Sell Or Hold Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) At $3.57?

In last trading session, Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.57 trading at $0.29 or 8.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.09M. That closing price of GFAI’s stock is at a discount of -933.61% from its 52-week high price of $36.90 and is indicating a premium of 42.86% from its 52-week low price of $2.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 299.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.84%, in the last five days GFAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $3.57 price level, adding 9.39% to its value on the day. Guardforce AI Co Ltd’s shares saw a change of 7.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.21% in past 5-day. Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) showed a performance of 46.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.3 million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.