Buy, Sell Or Hold Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) At $0.24?

In last trading session, Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.24 trading at -$0.03 or -8.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.22M. That closing price of GRTX’s stock is at a discount of -1395.83% from its 52-week high price of $3.59 and is indicating a premium of 62.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.51%, in the last five days GRTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.24 price level, adding 17.24% to its value on the day. Galera Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 67.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.71% in past 5-day. Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) showed a performance of 31.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.36 million shares which calculate 4.51 days to cover the short interests.