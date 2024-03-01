Buy, Sell Or Hold Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) At $5.11?

In recent trading session, Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.11 trading at $0.7 or 15.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $216.66M. That most recent trading price of ELEV’s stock is at a discount of -15.26% from its 52-week high price of $5.89 and is indicating a premium of 92.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.85%, in the last five days ELEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $5.11 price level, subtracting -0.2% to its value on the day. Elevation Oncology Inc’s shares saw a change of 851.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 99.56% in past 5-day. Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) showed a performance of 83.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.01 million shares which calculate 1.99 days to cover the short interests.