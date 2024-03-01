Buy, Sell Or Hold Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) At $0.10?

In last trading session, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.10 trading at $0.0 or -1.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.05M. That closing price of CRKN’s stock is at a discount of -19620.0% from its 52-week high price of $19.72 and is indicating a premium of 10.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.00%, in the last five days CRKN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $0.10 price level, adding 2.91% to its value on the day. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s shares saw a change of -32.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.04% in past 5-day. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) showed a performance of -22.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.53 million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.