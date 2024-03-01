Buy, Sell Or Hold Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) At $2.64?

In recent trading session, Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.64 trading at $0.19 or 7.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.40M. That most recent trading price of BBLG’s stock is at a discount of -3188.26% from its 52-week high price of $86.81 and is indicating a premium of 14.39% from its 52-week low price of $2.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 57760.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 232.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 7.76%, in the last five days BBLG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $2.64 price level, adding 21.66% to its value on the day. Bone Biologics Corp’s shares saw a change of -41.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.67% in past 5-day. Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) showed a performance of -27.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17210.0 shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.
Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Bone Biologics Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.26% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 86.20% in the current quarter and calculating 44.40% increase in the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.24% during past 5 years.
BBLG Dividends
Bone Biologics Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 06 and May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 5.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.08% institutions for Bone Biologics Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at BBLG for having 0.29 million shares of worth $0.42 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, which was holding about 50000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $71500.0.