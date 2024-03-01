Buy, Sell Or Hold Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) At $2.64?

In recent trading session, Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.64 trading at $0.19 or 7.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.40M. That most recent trading price of BBLG’s stock is at a discount of -3188.26% from its 52-week high price of $86.81 and is indicating a premium of 14.39% from its 52-week low price of $2.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 57760.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 232.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.76%, in the last five days BBLG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $2.64 price level, adding 21.66% to its value on the day. Bone Biologics Corp’s shares saw a change of -41.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.67% in past 5-day. Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) showed a performance of -27.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17210.0 shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.