Buy, Sell Or Hold Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) At $33.53?

In last trading session, Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) saw 1.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.53 trading at $1.49 or 4.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.53B. That closing price of BYON’s stock is at a discount of -17.12% from its 52-week high price of $39.27 and is indicating a premium of 59.11% from its 52-week low price of $13.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.65%, in the last five days BYON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $33.53 price level, adding 0.47% to its value on the day. Beyond Inc’s shares saw a change of 21.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.37% in past 5-day. Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) showed a performance of 53.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.8 million shares which calculate 4.6 days to cover the short interests.