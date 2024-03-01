Buy, Sell Or Hold Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) At $2.02?

In last trading session, Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) saw 1.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.02 trading at -$0.46 or -18.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $116.59M. That closing price of ARBK’s stock is at a discount of -120.3% from its 52-week high price of $4.45 and is indicating a premium of 54.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -18.55%, in the last five days ARBK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $2.02 price level, adding 27.34% to its value on the day. Argo Blockchain Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -45.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.40% in past 5-day. Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) showed a performance of -6.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Argo Blockchain Plc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 64.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 88.36% while that of industry is 9.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -102.00% in the current quarter and calculating 88.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.01 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -103.37% during past 5 years.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.40% institutions for Argo Blockchain Plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory, LLC is the top institutional holder at ARBK for having 0.38 million shares of worth $0.61 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redwood Wealth Management Group, LLC, which was holding about 57455.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57455.0.

On the other hand, Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.38 million shares of worth $0.61 million or 0.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2693.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3231.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.