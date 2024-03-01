Buy, Sell Or Hold Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) At $177.35?

In recent trading session, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw 8.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $177.35 trading at $0.59 or 0.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1842.26B. That most recent trading price of AMZN’s stock is at a premium of 0.07% from its 52-week high price of $177.22 and is indicating a premium of 50.31% from its 52-week low price of $88.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 45.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 48.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.34%, in the last five days AMZN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $177.35 price level, adding 0.11% to its value on the day. Amazon.com Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.35% in past 5-day. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) showed a performance of 14.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 67.06 million shares which calculate 1.32 days to cover the short interests.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amazon.com Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 31.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.00% while that of industry is 18.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 167.70% in the current quarter and calculating 44.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

41 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $142.49 billion for the same. And 38 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $150.2 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $113.91 billion and $134.38 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.10% while estimating it to be 11.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.55% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43.35% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.00%.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.81% institutions for Amazon.com Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at AMZN for having 725.91 million shares of worth $94.63 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 610.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.63 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 272.0 million shares of worth $35.46 billion or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 212.53 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $27.71 billion in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.