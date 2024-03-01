Buy, Sell Or Hold Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI) At $0.38?

In last trading session, Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at -$0.04 or -7.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.02M. That closing price of AKLI’s stock is at a discount of -447.37% from its 52-week high price of $2.08 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.81%, in the last five days AKLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 48.54% to its value on the day. Akili Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 72.94% in past 5-day. Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI) showed a performance of 40.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47030.0 shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

Akili Inc (AKLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Akili Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 75.67% while that of industry is 17.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 472.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $800k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $900k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $111k and $113k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 620.70% while estimating it to be 696.50% for the next quarter.

AKLI Dividends

Akili Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.40% institutions for Akili Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Social Capital Group LLC is the top institutional holder at AKLI for having 11.87 million shares of worth $13.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, which was holding about 11.51 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.78 million.

On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $0.16 million or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.