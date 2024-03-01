Buy, Sell Or Hold Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) At $0.26?

In last trading session, Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) saw 0.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at -$0.01 or -3.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.03M. That closing price of AKAN’s stock is at a discount of -938.46% from its 52-week high price of $2.70 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 400.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.64%, in the last five days AKAN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 17.46% to its value on the day. Akanda Corp’s shares saw a change of -41.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.97% in past 5-day. Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) showed a performance of -34.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.