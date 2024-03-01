Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE), Stock Drops -59.57% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) saw 4.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.77 trading at -$0.22 or -2.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.97B. That closing price of BE’s stock is at a discount of -166.82% from its 52-week high price of $23.40 and is indicating a premium of 4.1% from its 52-week low price of $8.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.45%, in the last five days BE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $8.77 price level, adding 7.0% to its value on the day. Bloom Energy Corp’s shares saw a change of -40.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.98% in past 5-day. Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) showed a performance of -22.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.51 million shares which calculate 6.19 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Bloom Energy Corp (BE) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Bloom Energy Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 240.00% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 59.10% in the current quarter and calculating 94.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.60% from the last financial year’s standing.
16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $255.71 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $331.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.66% during past 5 years.
BE Dividends
Bloom Energy Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.