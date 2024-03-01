Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE), Stock Drops -59.57% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) saw 4.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.77 trading at -$0.22 or -2.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.97B. That closing price of BE’s stock is at a discount of -166.82% from its 52-week high price of $23.40 and is indicating a premium of 4.1% from its 52-week low price of $8.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.45%, in the last five days BE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $8.77 price level, adding 7.0% to its value on the day. Bloom Energy Corp’s shares saw a change of -40.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.98% in past 5-day. Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) showed a performance of -22.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.51 million shares which calculate 6.19 days to cover the short interests.