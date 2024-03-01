Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.22?

In recent trading session, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.22 trading at -$0.23 or -6.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.00M. That most recent trading price of BETS’s stock is at a discount of -50210.56% from its 52-week high price of $1620.00 and is indicating a premium of 46.27% from its 52-week low price of $1.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.67%, in the last five days BETS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $3.22 price level, adding 46.24% to its value on the day. Bit Brother Limited’s shares saw a change of -69.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 39.39% in past 5-day. Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) showed a performance of 5.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.92 million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.