Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) At $8.67: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) saw 4.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.67 trading at $0.17 or 2.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $32.85B. That most recent trading price of BCS’s stock is at a discount of -0.35% from its 52-week high price of $8.70 and is indicating a premium of 28.14% from its 52-week low price of $6.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.00%, in the last five days BCS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $8.67 price level, adding 0.46% to its value on the day. Barclays plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 10.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.00% in past 5-day. Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) showed a performance of 14.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.51 million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Barclays plc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.94% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.49% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.64% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.10%.

BCS Dividends

Barclays plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.13% institutions for Barclays plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at BCS for having 17.97 million shares of worth $141.26 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, which was holding about 16.41 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $129.0 million.

On the other hand, DFA International Value Series and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.17 million shares of worth $57.29 million or 0.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.47 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $27.72 million in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.