Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.14?

In last trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.14 trading at -$0.09 or -2.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.39M. That closing price of ACB’s stock is at a discount of -266.24% from its 52-week high price of $11.50 and is indicating a premium of 0.64% from its 52-week low price of $3.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 769.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.79%, in the last five days ACB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $3.14 price level, adding 7.65% to its value on the day. Aurora Cannabis Inc’s shares saw a change of -34.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.09% in past 5-day. Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) showed a performance of -20.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.55 million shares which calculate 5.76 days to cover the short interests.
Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) estimates and forecasts
The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 88.50% in the current quarter and calculating 88.70% increase in the next quarter.
4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $51.8 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $63.47 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.
ACB Dividends
Aurora Cannabis Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.05% institutions for Aurora Cannabis Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Verition Fund Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACB for having 12.34 million shares of worth $6.6 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 8.35 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.82 million.
On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.39 million shares of worth $6.09 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.89 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.69 million in the company or a holder of 0.61% of company’s stock.