Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.14?

In last trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.14 trading at -$0.09 or -2.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.39M. That closing price of ACB’s stock is at a discount of -266.24% from its 52-week high price of $11.50 and is indicating a premium of 0.64% from its 52-week low price of $3.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 769.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.79%, in the last five days ACB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $3.14 price level, adding 7.65% to its value on the day. Aurora Cannabis Inc’s shares saw a change of -34.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.09% in past 5-day. Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) showed a performance of -20.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.55 million shares which calculate 5.76 days to cover the short interests.