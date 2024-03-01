Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) At $5.14: What To Do?

In last trading session, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.14 trading at -$0.16 or -3.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $422.05M. That closing price of AVXL’s stock is at a discount of -103.31% from its 52-week high price of $10.45 and is indicating a premium of 6.61% from its 52-week low price of $4.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.02%, in the last five days AVXL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $5.14 price level, adding 6.72% to its value on the day. Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s shares saw a change of -44.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.59% in past 5-day. Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) showed a performance of -18.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.89 million shares which calculate 18.41 days to cover the short interests.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Anavex Life Sciences Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.00% while that of industry is 15.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35.30% in the current quarter and calculating 14.30% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.03% during past 5 years.

AVXL Dividends

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.04% institutions for Anavex Life Sciences Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AVXL for having 5.94 million shares of worth $48.28 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 4.41 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.84 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.95 million shares of worth $23.34 million or 3.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $18.43 million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.