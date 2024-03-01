Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) At $2.48: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) saw 24.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.48 trading at -$0.01 or -0.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $39.04B. That most recent trading price of ABEV’s stock is at a discount of -23.39% from its 52-week high price of $3.06 and is indicating a premium of 7.66% from its 52-week low price of $2.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.40%, in the last five days ABEV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $2.48 price level, adding 8.82% to its value on the day. Ambev S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of -11.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.12% in past 5-day. Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) showed a performance of -5.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.06 million shares which calculate 0.59 days to cover the short interests.

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ambev S.A. ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 12.00. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.46 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.03 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $4.31 billion and $3.95 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.30% while estimating it to be 1.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.85% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.01% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.80%.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.65% institutions for Ambev S.A. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ABEV for having 311.64 million shares of worth $991.02 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, which was holding about 116.53 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $370.56 million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Global Fund and First Eagle Overseas Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 149.62 million shares of worth $466.81 million or 0.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 74.79 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $233.34 million in the company or a holder of 0.47% of company’s stock.