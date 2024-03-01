Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) At $0.40: What To Do?

In last trading session, Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) saw 2.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.40 trading at $0.03 or 8.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.28M. That closing price of ACON’s stock is at a discount of -9380.0% from its 52-week high price of $37.92 and is indicating a premium of 32.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.71%, in the last five days ACON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $0.40 price level, adding 67.21% to its value on the day. Aclarion Inc’s shares saw a change of -87.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -67.35% in past 5-day. Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) showed a performance of -83.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 50780.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.