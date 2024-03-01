Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) At $0.40: What To Do?

In last trading session, Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) saw 2.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.40 trading at $0.03 or 8.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.28M. That closing price of ACON’s stock is at a discount of -9380.0% from its 52-week high price of $37.92 and is indicating a premium of 32.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.71%, in the last five days ACON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $0.40 price level, adding 67.21% to its value on the day. Aclarion Inc’s shares saw a change of -87.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -67.35% in past 5-day. Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) showed a performance of -83.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 50780.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.
Aclarion Inc (ACON) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.00% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19k for the same.
ACON Dividends
Aclarion Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 2.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.66% institutions for Aclarion Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors is the top institutional holder at ACON for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, which was holding about 50081.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34555.0.