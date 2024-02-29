ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Has Recovered 51.35% To Date, But An Additional -21.43% Is Possible.

In recent trading session, ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ:ZIMV) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.22 trading at -$2.38 or -12.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $456.95M. That most recent trading price of ZIMV’s stock is at a discount of -21.43% from its 52-week high price of $20.91 and is indicating a premium of 70.67% from its 52-week low price of $5.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 392.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.12%, in the last five days ZIMV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $17.22 price level, adding 13.64% to its value on the day. ZimVie Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.76% in past 5-day. ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ:ZIMV) showed a performance of -0.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.65 million shares which calculate 1.75 days to cover the short interests.

ZimVie Inc (ZIMV) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 4.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -49.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $212.5 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.96% during past 5 years.

ZIMV Dividends

ZimVie Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.59% institutions for ZimVie Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Camber Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at ZIMV for having 3.25 million shares of worth $36.5 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.92 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.89 million shares of worth $9.95 million or 3.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.59 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.96 million in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.