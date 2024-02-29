WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.04?

In last trading session, WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) saw 5.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.04 trading at $0.0 or -1.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.35M. That closing price of WISA’s stock is at a discount of -12900.0% from its 52-week high price of $5.20 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.23%, in the last five days WISA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.04 price level, adding 7.41% to its value on the day. WiSA Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -65.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.73% in past 5-day. WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) showed a performance of -60.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.81 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.50% in the current quarter and calculating 64.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -27.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $750k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $650k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $916k and $469k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -18.10% while estimating it to be 38.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 52.31% during past 5 years.

WISA Dividends

WiSA Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 13 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.34% institutions for WiSA Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at WISA for having 45882.0 shares of worth $58270.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ingalls & Snyder, which was holding about 20700.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26289.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 45800.0 shares of worth $58166.0 or 0.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 727.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $894.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.