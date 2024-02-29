Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) Is Currently -23.01% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.13 trading at -$0.09 or -7.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.61M. That closing price of WIMI’s stock is at a discount of -23.01% from its 52-week high price of $1.39 and is indicating a premium of 50.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.56.

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.38%, in the last five days WIMI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $1.13 price level, adding 18.12% to its value on the day. Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 39.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.02% in past 5-day. Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) showed a performance of 61.43% in past 30-days.