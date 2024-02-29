VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) At $6.05: What To Do?

In recent trading session, VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.05 trading at $0.19 or 3.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $14.10B. That most recent trading price of VFS’s stock is at a discount of -1437.19% from its 52-week high price of $93.00 and is indicating a premium of 24.13% from its 52-week low price of $4.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.16%, in the last five days VFS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $6.05 price level, adding 2.1% to its value on the day. VinFast Auto Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -27.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.00% in past 5-day. VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) showed a performance of 0.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.52 million shares which calculate 2.42 days to cover the short interests.