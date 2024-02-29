Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.10?

In last trading session, Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.10 trading at -$0.01 or -7.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.20M. That closing price of TPET’s stock is at a discount of -2900.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.00 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.29%, in the last five days TPET remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $0.10 price level, adding 20.45% to its value on the day. Trio Petroleum Corp.’s shares saw a change of -66.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.25% in past 5-day. Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) showed a performance of -48.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.