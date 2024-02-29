Summit Therapeutics Inc Shares Rise 72.41% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.53 trading at $0.13 or 2.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.18B. That closing price of SMMT’s stock is at a discount of -13.47% from its 52-week high price of $5.14 and is indicating a premium of 72.41% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.95%, in the last five days SMMT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $4.53 price level, adding 5.43% to its value on the day. Summit Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 73.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.22% in past 5-day. Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) showed a performance of 20.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.75 million shares which calculate 5.45 days to cover the short interests.