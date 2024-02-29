Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) At $14.97: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) saw 5.19 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.97 trading at $0.02 or 0.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.23B. That most recent trading price of SHC’s stock is at a discount of -29.59% from its 52-week high price of $19.40 and is indicating a premium of 17.57% from its 52-week low price of $12.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 825.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.10%, in the last five days SHC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $14.97 price level, adding 14.16% to its value on the day. Sotera Health Co’s shares saw a change of -11.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.82% in past 5-day. Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) showed a performance of 2.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.02 million shares which calculate 19.03 days to cover the short interests.

Sotera Health Co (SHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sotera Health Co is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.41% while that of industry is 14.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.70% in the current quarter and calculating -9.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $251.3 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $276.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $220.59 million and $255.28 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.90% while estimating it to be 8.30% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -6.37% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.

SHC Dividends

Sotera Health Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.05% institutions for Sotera Health Co that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at SHC for having 105.42 million shares of worth $1.58 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 37.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GTCR, LLC, which was holding about 70.28 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 24.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.05 billion.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.41 million shares of worth $96.04 million or 2.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $46.49 million in the company or a holder of 1.10% of company’s stock.