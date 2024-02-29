Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.70?

In recent trading session, Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at $0.2 or 13.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $140.07M. That most recent trading price of SFWL’s stock is at a discount of -935.29% from its 52-week high price of $17.60 and is indicating a premium of 14.71% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 980.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.33%, in the last five days SFWL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.70 price level, adding 7.61% to its value on the day. Shengfeng Development Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -42.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.03% in past 5-day. Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) showed a performance of -1.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.56 million shares which calculate 1.67 days to cover the short interests.