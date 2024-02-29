Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.70?

In recent trading session, Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at $0.2 or 13.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $140.07M. That most recent trading price of SFWL’s stock is at a discount of -935.29% from its 52-week high price of $17.60 and is indicating a premium of 14.71% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 980.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 13.33%, in the last five days SFWL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.70 price level, adding 7.61% to its value on the day. Shengfeng Development Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -42.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.03% in past 5-day. Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) showed a performance of -1.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.56 million shares which calculate 1.67 days to cover the short interests.
SFWL Dividends
Shengfeng Development Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 82.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.10% institutions for Shengfeng Development Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SFWL for having 21749.0 shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 5044.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46253.0.