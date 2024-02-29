Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) At $27.97: What To Do?

In last trading session, Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.97 trading at $2.77 or 10.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $408.36M. That closing price of ROOT’s stock is at a premium of 7.87% from its 52-week high price of $25.77 and is indicating a premium of 88.17% from its 52-week low price of $3.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 362.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.99%, in the last five days ROOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $27.97 price level, adding 1.51% to its value on the day. Root Inc’s shares saw a change of 166.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 222.61% in past 5-day. Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) showed a performance of 223.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.97 million shares which calculate 10.59 days to cover the short interests.

Root Inc (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Root Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 164.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.48% while that of industry is 10.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.80% in the current quarter and calculating 5.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 91.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $191.65 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $206.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.84% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.69% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 41.30%.

ROOT Dividends

Root Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.85% institutions for Root Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Ribbit Capital IV, LP is the top institutional holder at ROOT for having 1.64 million shares of worth $12.91 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 17.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ribbit Capital GP IV, Ltd., which was holding about 1.64 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.65 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.27 million shares of worth $2.42 million or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 94925.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.85 million in the company or a holder of 1.00% of company’s stock.