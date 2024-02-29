reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Stock Dropped -13.57% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.72 trading at -$0.18 or -9.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $75.89M. That closing price of AIRE’s stock is at a discount of -33354.07% from its 52-week high price of $575.41 and is indicating a premium of 36.05% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 674.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.
reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.47%, in the last five days AIRE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.72 price level, adding 22.52% to its value on the day. reAlpha Tech Corp.’s shares saw a change of -13.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.30% in past 5-day. reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) showed a performance of 26.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.3 million shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.
AIRE Dividends
reAlpha Tech Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 84.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.01% institutions for reAlpha Tech Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company.