reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Stock Dropped -13.57% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.72 trading at -$0.18 or -9.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $75.89M. That closing price of AIRE’s stock is at a discount of -33354.07% from its 52-week high price of $575.41 and is indicating a premium of 36.05% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 674.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.47%, in the last five days AIRE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.72 price level, adding 22.52% to its value on the day. reAlpha Tech Corp.’s shares saw a change of -13.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.30% in past 5-day. reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) showed a performance of 26.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.3 million shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.