Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Has Reached A Distance Of 66.61% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.38 trading at -$0.22 or -3.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $303.50M. That most recent trading price of PBYI’s stock is at a discount of -21.16% from its 52-week high price of $7.73 and is indicating a premium of 66.61% from its 52-week low price of $2.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 467.19K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.33%, in the last five days PBYI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $6.38 price level, adding 10.77% to its value on the day. Puma Biotechnology Inc’s shares saw a change of 47.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.95% in past 5-day. Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) showed a performance of 33.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.59 million shares which calculate 6.37 days to cover the short interests.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 350.00% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $73.55 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $56.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $65.7 million and $52.77 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.90% while estimating it to be 7.10% for the next quarter.

PBYI Dividends

Puma Biotechnology Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.27% institutions for Puma Biotechnology Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Camber Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at PBYI for having 4.24 million shares of worth $14.95 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 3.76 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.29 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.41 million shares of worth $4.99 million or 2.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.78 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.81 million in the company or a holder of 1.64% of company’s stock.