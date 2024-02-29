Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.58?

In last trading session, Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) saw 1.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.58 trading at -$0.08 or -12.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $83.52M. That closing price of ORGN’s stock is at a discount of -768.97% from its 52-week high price of $5.04 and is indicating a premium of 17.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.25%, in the last five days ORGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.58 price level, adding 14.71% to its value on the day. Origin Materials Inc’s shares saw a change of -30.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.65% in past 5-day. Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) showed a performance of -6.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.65 million shares which calculate 5.49 days to cover the short interests.