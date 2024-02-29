Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.12?

In recent trading session, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw 0.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.12 trading at $0.1 or 9.80% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $82.21M. That most recent trading price of ONCY’s stock is at a discount of -202.68% from its 52-week high price of $3.39 and is indicating a premium of 21.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 417.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.80%, in the last five days ONCY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $1.12 price level, adding 4.27% to its value on the day. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.21% in past 5-day. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) showed a performance of -8.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.92 million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.