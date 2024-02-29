Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.12?

In recent trading session, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw 0.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.12 trading at $0.1 or 9.80% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $82.21M. That most recent trading price of ONCY’s stock is at a discount of -202.68% from its 52-week high price of $3.39 and is indicating a premium of 21.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 417.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 9.80%, in the last five days ONCY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $1.12 price level, adding 4.27% to its value on the day. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.21% in past 5-day. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) showed a performance of -8.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.92 million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.15% while that of industry is 15.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.85% during past 5 years.
ONCY Dividends
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 29 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 1.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.08% institutions for Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ONCY for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.44 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.48 million.
On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 34659.0 shares of worth $56147.0 or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33485.0 shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $84382.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.