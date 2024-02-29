Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) At $1.54: What To Do?

In last trading session, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) saw 3.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.54 trading at -$0.42 or -21.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.47M. That closing price of OCEA’s stock is at a discount of -684.42% from its 52-week high price of $12.08 and is indicating a premium of 66.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -21.43%, in the last five days OCEA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.54 price level, adding 44.0% to its value on the day. Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s shares saw a change of 133.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 177.03% in past 5-day. Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) showed a performance of 157.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.91 million shares which calculate 9.69 days to cover the short interests.