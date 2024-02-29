Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.77?

In last trading session, Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw 120.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.77 trading at $0.01 or 1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $889.52M. That closing price of NKLA’s stock is at a discount of -381.82% from its 52-week high price of $3.71 and is indicating a premium of 32.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 94.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 104.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.67%, in the last five days NKLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.77 price level, adding 2.53% to its value on the day. Nikola Corp’s shares saw a change of -12.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.35% in past 5-day. Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) showed a performance of -3.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 229.65 million shares which calculate 2.84 days to cover the short interests.
Nikola Corp (NKLA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Nikola Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 31.65% while that of industry is 5.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
NKLA Dividends
Nikola Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 8.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.71% institutions for Nikola Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at NKLA for having 44.62 million shares of worth $61.58 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 43.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.72 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 20.23 million shares of worth $27.92 million or 2.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.57 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $16.01 million in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.