Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.77?

In last trading session, Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw 120.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.77 trading at $0.01 or 1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $889.52M. That closing price of NKLA’s stock is at a discount of -381.82% from its 52-week high price of $3.71 and is indicating a premium of 32.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 94.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 104.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.67%, in the last five days NKLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.77 price level, adding 2.53% to its value on the day. Nikola Corp’s shares saw a change of -12.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.35% in past 5-day. Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) showed a performance of -3.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 229.65 million shares which calculate 2.84 days to cover the short interests.