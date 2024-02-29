NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NTES): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $108.08?

In recent trading session, NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NTES) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $108.08 trading at -$4.2 or -3.74% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $67.57B. That most recent trading price of NTES’s stock is at a discount of -10.0% from its 52-week high price of $118.89 and is indicating a premium of 25.25% from its 52-week low price of $80.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.74%, in the last five days NTES remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $108.08 price level, adding 5.61% to its value on the day. NetEase Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 16.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.69% in past 5-day. NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NTES) showed a performance of 10.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.87 million shares which calculate 2.56 days to cover the short interests.

NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NetEase Inc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.62% while that of industry is 16.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 59.80% in the current quarter and calculating 9.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.93 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.87 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.13% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.63% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.57%.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.80% institutions for NetEase Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc is the top institutional holder at NTES for having 6.85 million shares of worth $737.51 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ninety One UK Ltd, which was holding about 6.73 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $724.58 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.2 million shares of worth $560.25 million or 0.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $273.7 million in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.