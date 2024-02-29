MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $10.10?

In last trading session, MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) saw 7.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.10 trading at $0.67 or 7.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.99M. That closing price of HOLO’s stock is at a discount of -1018.81% from its 52-week high price of $113.00 and is indicating a premium of 85.15% from its 52-week low price of $1.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.10%, in the last five days HOLO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $10.10 price level, adding 33.99% to its value on the day. MicroCloud Hologram Inc’s shares saw a change of 184.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -34.84% in past 5-day. MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) showed a performance of 349.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.7 million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.