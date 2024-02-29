MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.61?

In last trading session, MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) saw 3.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.61 trading at -$0.12 or -15.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.63M. That closing price of MLGO’s stock is at a discount of -2457.38% from its 52-week high price of $15.60 and is indicating a premium of 39.34% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.95%, in the last five days MLGO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.61 price level, adding 25.61% to its value on the day. MicroAlgo Inc’s shares saw a change of -32.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.66% in past 5-day. MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) showed a performance of 37.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.2 million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.