Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) Is -12.13% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.1701?

In recent trading session, Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.49 trading at -$0.18 or -11.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $335.89M. That most recent trading price of LEV’s stock is at a discount of -79.87% from its 52-week high price of $2.68 and is indicating a discount of -0.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 392.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.08%, in the last five days LEV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.49 price level, adding 17.22% to its value on the day. Lion Electric Co’s shares saw a change of -16.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.13% in past 5-day. Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) showed a performance of -17.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.96 million shares which calculate 19.6 days to cover the short interests.

Lion Electric Co (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lion Electric Co is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -32.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.54% while that of industry is 5.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -350.00% in the current quarter and calculating -42.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 100.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $89.49 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $103.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $46.77 million and $52.37 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 91.30% while estimating it to be 97.20% for the next quarter.

LEV Dividends

Lion Electric Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.70% institutions for Lion Electric Co that are currently holding shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada is the top institutional holder at LEV for having 77.14 million shares of worth $142.72 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 34.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 5.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.59 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.78 million shares of worth $10.42 million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.18 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.