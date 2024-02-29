Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.10?

In last trading session, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw 3.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.10 trading at $0.0 or 1.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.95M. That closing price of KTRA’s stock is at a discount of -5880.0% from its 52-week high price of $5.98 and is indicating a premium of 10.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.40%, in the last five days KTRA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.10 price level, adding 15.25% to its value on the day. Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -40.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.11% in past 5-day. Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) showed a performance of -20.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.