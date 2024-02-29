Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.10?

In last trading session, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw 3.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.10 trading at $0.0 or 1.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.95M. That closing price of KTRA’s stock is at a discount of -5880.0% from its 52-week high price of $5.98 and is indicating a premium of 10.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.40%, in the last five days KTRA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.10 price level, adding 15.25% to its value on the day. Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -40.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.11% in past 5-day. Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) showed a performance of -20.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Kintara Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -97.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 95.15% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 49.09% during past 5 years.
KTRA Dividends
Kintara Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.