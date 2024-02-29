Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.08?

In last trading session, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) saw 4.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.08 trading at -$0.01 or -7.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.71M. That closing price of IVP’s stock is at a discount of -5025.0% from its 52-week high price of $4.10 and is indicating a discount of -12.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.68%, in the last five days IVP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $0.08 price level, adding 31.62% to its value on the day. Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc.’s shares saw a change of -75.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.41% in past 5-day. Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) showed a performance of -51.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 55020.0 shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.