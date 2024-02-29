Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.00?

In last trading session, Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) saw 7.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.00 trading at -$0.28 or -21.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.77M. That closing price of IFBD’s stock is at a discount of -8148.0% from its 52-week high price of $82.48 and is indicating a premium of 57.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -21.48%, in the last five days IFBD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.00 price level, adding 85.36% to its value on the day. Infobird Co Ltd’s shares saw a change of -23.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -49.75% in past 5-day. Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) showed a performance of 44.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 77510.0 shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.