Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) At $0.98: What To Do?

In last trading session, Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) saw 4.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.98 trading at $0.27 or 38.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.21M. That closing price of IMNN’s stock is at a discount of -66.33% from its 52-week high price of $1.63 and is indicating a premium of 51.02% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 61940.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 38.03%, in the last five days IMNN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.98 price level, adding 22.22% to its value on the day. Imunon Inc’s shares saw a change of 44.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 82.33% in past 5-day. Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) showed a performance of 71.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.52 million shares which calculate 7.74 days to cover the short interests.
Imunon Inc (IMNN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Imunon Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 45.07% while that of industry is 15.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.22% during past 5 years.
IMNN Dividends
Imunon Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 3.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.47% institutions for Imunon Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at IMNN for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 74011.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $95474.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 57488.0 shares of worth $74159.0 or 0.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 46782.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $60348.0 in the company or a holder of 0.50% of company’s stock.