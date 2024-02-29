Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) At $0.98: What To Do?

In last trading session, Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) saw 4.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.98 trading at $0.27 or 38.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.21M. That closing price of IMNN’s stock is at a discount of -66.33% from its 52-week high price of $1.63 and is indicating a premium of 51.02% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 61940.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 38.03%, in the last five days IMNN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.98 price level, adding 22.22% to its value on the day. Imunon Inc’s shares saw a change of 44.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 82.33% in past 5-day. Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) showed a performance of 71.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.52 million shares which calculate 7.74 days to cover the short interests.