IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) At $0.35: What To Do?

In last trading session, IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) saw 3.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at $0.01 or 1.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.24M. That closing price of IGC’s stock is at a discount of -40.0% from its 52-week high price of $0.49 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 328.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.99%, in the last five days IGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 30.0% to its value on the day. IGC Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of 24.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.24% in past 5-day. IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) showed a performance of 24.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.93 million shares which calculate 2.58 days to cover the short interests.