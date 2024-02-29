IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) At $0.35: What To Do?

In last trading session, IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) saw 3.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at $0.01 or 1.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.24M. That closing price of IGC’s stock is at a discount of -40.0% from its 52-week high price of $0.49 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 328.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.
IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.99%, in the last five days IGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 30.0% to its value on the day. IGC Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of 24.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.24% in past 5-day. IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC) showed a performance of 24.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.93 million shares which calculate 2.58 days to cover the short interests.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $190k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $620k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.91% during past 5 years.
IGC Dividends
IGC Pharma Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 15 and February 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX:IGC)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 18.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.87% institutions for IGC Pharma Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at IGC for having 0.76 million shares of worth $0.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.2 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.63 million shares of worth $0.2 million or 1.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.18 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $51067.0 in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.