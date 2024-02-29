How To Know If ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Is Expensive At $1.00.

In last trading session, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) saw 5.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.00 trading at -$0.09 or -8.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.64M. That closing price of ZVSA’s stock is at a discount of -9595.0% from its 52-week high price of $96.95 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.26%, in the last five days ZVSA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.00 price level, adding 60.0% to its value on the day. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 11.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 63.93% in past 5-day. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) showed a performance of 56.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
ZVSA Dividends
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 3.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.27% institutions for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at ZVSA for having 0.12 million shares of worth $29552.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Cowen and Company, LLC, which was holding about 50000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12275.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 17194.0 shares of worth $4221.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4076.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1491.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.