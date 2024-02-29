How To Know If ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Is Expensive At $1.00.

In last trading session, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) saw 5.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.00 trading at -$0.09 or -8.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.64M. That closing price of ZVSA’s stock is at a discount of -9595.0% from its 52-week high price of $96.95 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.26%, in the last five days ZVSA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.00 price level, adding 60.0% to its value on the day. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 11.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 63.93% in past 5-day. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) showed a performance of 56.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.