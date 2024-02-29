How To Know If Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Is Expensive At $1.29.

In last trading session, Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.29 trading at $0.02 or 1.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $218.65M. That closing price of VXRT’s stock is at a discount of -23.26% from its 52-week high price of $1.59 and is indicating a premium of 58.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.97%, in the last five days VXRT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $1.29 price level, adding 16.23% to its value on the day. Vaxart Inc’s shares saw a change of 126.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.16% in past 5-day. Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) showed a performance of 46.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.67 million shares which calculate 4.45 days to cover the short interests.