How To Know If Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Is Expensive At $1.29.

In last trading session, Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.29 trading at $0.02 or 1.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $218.65M. That closing price of VXRT’s stock is at a discount of -23.26% from its 52-week high price of $1.59 and is indicating a premium of 58.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.97%, in the last five days VXRT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/22/24 when the stock touched $1.29 price level, adding 16.23% to its value on the day. Vaxart Inc’s shares saw a change of 126.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.16% in past 5-day. Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) showed a performance of 46.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.67 million shares which calculate 4.45 days to cover the short interests.
Vaxart Inc (VXRT) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Vaxart Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 57.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.76% while that of industry is 12.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.79% during past 5 years.
VXRT Dividends
Vaxart Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 13 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.69% institutions for Vaxart Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. is the top institutional holder at VXRT for having 7.09 million shares of worth $5.17 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 6.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.03 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.07 million shares of worth $2.97 million or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.29 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.